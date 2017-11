Nov 15 (Reuters) - Rht Health Trust:

* Distribution per unit came in at 1.14 cents for 2QFY18​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue S$23.9 million, up 4.9 percent

* Qtrly RHT income attributable for distribution S$5.2 million, down 24.9 percent