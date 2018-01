Jan 5 (Reuters) - Rhythmone Plc:

* RHYTHMONE PLC - ‍RHYTHMONE COMMENCES EXCHANGE OFFER TO ACQUIRE YUME​

* RHYTHMONE PLC - ‍YUME STOCKHOLDERS TO RECEIVE, FOR EACH SHARE OF YUME STOCK $1.70 IN CASH WITHOUT INTEREST AND 0.7325 ORDINARY SHARES OF RHYTHMONE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: