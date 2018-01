Jan 10 (Reuters) - Riber Sa:

* REG-RIBER RECEIVES A MAJOR REPEAT ORDER FOR ACCESSORIES IN ASIA

* ‍MAJOR ORDER FOR MORE THAN TWO MILLION EUROS FROM A CUSTOMER IN ASIA​

* ‍ORDER FOR SUPPLY OF ACCESSORIES IN SCREEN INDUSTRY​

* ‍ACCESSORIES ORDER TO BE DELIVERABLE IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)