FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ribomic says exercise of options
Sections
Featured
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 11, 2018 / 9:28 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Ribomic says exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ribomic Inc

* Says 4,350 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 435,000 shares of its common stock, during the period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 11

* Says 200 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 20,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 4, at the price of 535.1 yen per share

* Says 50 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 5,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 5, at the price of 545.1 yen per share

* Says 200 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 20,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 9, at the price of 547.9 yen per share

* Says 400 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 40,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 10, at the price of 565.2 yen per share

* Says 3,500 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 350,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 11, at the price of 603.4 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VZkMho

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.