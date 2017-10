Oct 24 (Reuters) - New Look Vision Group Inc

* Babin will be replacing Michael Chaiken O.D., who has retired as president​

* ‍Babin has been appointed as new president of Iris​

* ‍Mario Pageau will be appointed senior vice-president, New Look Eyewear and Greiche & Scaff​

* Mario will be replacing Martial Gagné who will be retiring as president of New Look Eyewear and Greiche & Scaff, effective Nov 7​