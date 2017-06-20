FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Rice Energy enters restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo bank, lenders
June 20, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Rice Energy enters restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo bank, lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Rice Energy Inc-

* Rice Energy-on June 15, co, rice energy operating llc entered third amendment to fourth amended, restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo bank, lenders

* Rice Energy Inc says lenders under a&r credit agreement completed their semi-annual redetermination of borrowing base - sec filing

* Rice Energy Inc - following redetermination, company's borrowing base and elected commitment amounts each increased from $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion

* Rice Energy Inc - next redetermination of borrowing base is scheduled for October 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sniTCo) Further company coverage:

