Oct 5 (Reuters) - Richelieu Hardware Ltd:

* RICHELIEU REPORTS A 15% INCREASE IN SALES AND A NEW ACQUISITION IN OHIO, U.S. IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.31

* Q3 SALES ROSE 15 PERCENT TO C$253.2 MILLION