Jan 25 (Reuters) - Richelieu Hardware Ltd:

* RICHELIEU POSTS SOLID GROWTH FOR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.15

* Q4 SALES C$250.2 MILLION

* 5.8% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND, WHICH ROSE FROM 5.67¢ TO 6.00¢ FOR Q1 OF 2018