BRIEF-Richemont CFO says stock levels at watch retailers still too high

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Richemont Sa Cfo
* Says now has management structure in place to meet challenges
* Says inventories at trade partners are still higher than we’d like them to be
* Says watch sales through wholesale network flat in h1 without impact of inventory buyback
* Says double-digit growth rates in jewellery have held up in recent months
* Says currently has 7.5 percent stake in dufry, no plans to increase it
* Says currently no plans to further reduce manufacturing capacity Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)