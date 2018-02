Feb 12 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt CEO Gabor Orban tells press briefing:

* EXPECTS 2018 GLOBAL REVENUE BROADLY UNCHANGED FROM 2017, CALCULATED WITHOUT FLAGSHIP DRUG ESMYA AND PROVIDED ROUBLE REMAINS BROADLY UNCHANGED

* EXPECTS HUNGARY REVENUE GROWTH AT 2 PCT Y/Y IN 2018

* EXPECTS REVENUE TO STAGNATE IN EASTERN EUROPE

* EXPECTS REVENUE TO REMIAN FLAT IN WESTERN EUROPE, NOT COUNTING ESMYA SALES

* UKRAINE REVENUE TO DROP 10 PCT Y/Y ON ONE-OFF

* RUSSIA, OTHER CIS STATES REVENUE TO GROW 4 PCT Y/Y

* CHINA, LATIN AMERICA TO POST 5 PCT GROWTH

* U.S. REVENUE TO SHOW 15 PCT Y/Y DECLINE WITHOUT VRAYLAR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)