19 days ago
BRIEF-Richter says Cariprazine gets marketing go-ahead from European Commission
July 19, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Richter says Cariprazine gets marketing go-ahead from European Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Richter says European Commission has granted marketing authorization to Reagila (Cariprazine) which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults - statement

* Decision is applicable for all member states in the EU

* Cariprazine was discovered by Richter scientists and is licensed to Allergan in the U.S. and Canada

* Richter shares 1.5 percent higher on Budapest bourse at 0718 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

