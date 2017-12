Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RIGEL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* RESIGNATION OF RYAN MAYNARD, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017

* COMPANY HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NELSON CABATUAN, RIGEL‘S VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE WILL SERVE AS COMPANY‘S INTERIM PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: