BRIEF-Rigel provides update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP
October 2, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Rigel provides update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel provides update on FDA review of fostamatinib for ITP

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - FDA indicated that, at this point, it is not planning to hold an oncology drugs advisory committee meeting to discuss NDA for fostamatinib​

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA indicated it anticipates meeting PDUFA action date for application review, which is April 17, 2018

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA indicated that it anticipates meeting PDUFA action date for application review, which is April 17, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

