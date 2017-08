July 28 (Reuters) - RIGHTMOVE PLC:

* H1 UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 11 PERCENT TO 91 MILLION STG

* HY REVENUE UP 11 PCT TO 119.5 MLN STG

* HY OPERATING PROFIT UP 9 PCT TO 87.6 MLN STG

* TRADING IN JULY HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH STRONG MONTHLY REVENUE ACHIEVED IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* BOARD CONFIDENT IN DELIVERING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR CURRENT YEAR