Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rimbunan Sawit Bhd:

* DEC CRUDE PALM OIL PRODUCTION OF 6,206.93‍​ METRIC TONNE

* DEC PRODUCTION OF PALM KERNEL 1,417.56 METRIC TONNE; DEC PRODUCTION OF FRESH FRUIT BUNCH WAS 30,293.27‍​ METRIC TONNE Source: bit.ly/2r1fb2W Further company coverage: