Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ring Energy Inc

* Ring energy inc. Announces third quarter and nine month 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Qtrly oil and gas revenues $16.6 million versus $7.8 mln‍​

* Qtrly net sales 4,135 BOE/D versus 2,315 BOE/D