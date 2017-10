Oct 25 (Reuters) - RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S

* 9 MONTHS TOTAL CORE INCOME DKK ‍764​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 721 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9 MONTHS LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍10​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 36 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9 MONTHS PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK ‍580​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 497 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTATIONS OF 2017 CORE EARNINGS AT AROUND UPPER END OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE OF DKK 600 - 665 MILLION​