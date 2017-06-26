FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Rio Tinto confirms Yancoal as preferred buyer for coal assets
June 26, 2017 / 9:30 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Rio Tinto confirms Yancoal as preferred buyer for coal assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc:

* Confirms Yancoal as preferred buyer of its thermal coal assets in Australia given high level of completion certainty and a further improved offer of $2.69 billion

* "Revised offer from Yancoal of $2.69 billion offers compelling value to our shareholders for our Australian thermal coal assets"- Rio Tinto CEO

* Yancoal's most recent offer includes increased break fee amount provided by Yancoal's parent company, Yankuang, from $100 million to $225 million

* "Believe it is in best interests of our shareholders to take greater certainty of Yancoal's strong proposal"- Rio Tinto CEO

* Board considered both of latest offers; recommending Yancoal's improved offer to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

