Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd:

* RIO TINTO PLC - TO INVEST C$250 MILLION TO EXTEND OPERATIONS BEYOND 2022 AT VAUDREUIL ALUMINA REFINERY, IN SAGUENAY - LAC-SAINT-JEAN REGION OF QUEBEC​