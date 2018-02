Feb 13 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust:

* ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017 WITH 5.4% GROWTH IN OPERATING INCOME AND 2.1% SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.44

* SAME PROPERTY NOI INCREASED BY 2.9%, OR $4.9 MILLION IN Q4 AS COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER IN 2016