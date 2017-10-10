BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

Oct 10 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - RioCan is authorized to acquire up to a maximum of 32.5 million of its units for cancellation over next 12 months​

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan intends to fund purchases out of its available cash and undrawn credit facilities​

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan may begin to purchase units on or about October 20, 2017 and bid will terminate on October 19, 2018​