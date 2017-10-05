FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RioCan REIT secures surrender agreement with Sears for Riocan Oakville location
October 5, 2017 / 1:03 PM / in 13 days

BRIEF-RioCan REIT secures surrender agreement with Sears for Riocan Oakville location

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

* RioCan REIT announces agreements with Sears Canada at Riocan Oakville place and Garden City shopping centre

* RioCan - co, Hudson Bay Company secured surrender agreement with Sears for its location at Riocan Oakville place, in Oakville, Ontario for fee of $4 million​

* RioCan - ‍at Garden City shopping centre, co, Bayfield Realty advisors entered agreement to buy freehold interest in Sears location for price of $8 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

