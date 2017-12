Dec 19 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES $37 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC - $37 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT WILL BE USED FOR EXPANSION OF COMPANY‘S BITCOIN MINING OPERATIONS

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - ENTERED INTO SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS WITH ACCREDITED INVESTORS FOR PURCHASE OF 1.6 MILLION RESTRICTED UNITS OF CO AT $22.50 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: