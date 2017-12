Dec 21 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO UNIT REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENTS WITH INVESTORS HOLDING MAJORITY OF OUTSTANDING SECURITIES REGISTRABLE

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT PARTIES AGREED TO WAIVE REQUIREMENT FOR FILING OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT & TERMINATE UNIT RRA Source text: (bit.ly/2zcyEMx) Further company coverage: