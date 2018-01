BRIEF-Riot Blockchain Files For Disposition From Time To Time Of 3.3 Mln Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC FILES FOR DISPOSITION FROM TIME TO TIME OF 3.3 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - THE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK INCLUDE 1.6 MILLION SHARES ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS HELD BY THE SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SAYS IT WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF SHARES BY THE SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SAYS, HOWEVER, IT MAY RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM EXERCISE OF THE WARRANTS TO THE EXTENT SUCH WARRANTS ARE EXERCISED ON A "CASH" BASIS