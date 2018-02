Feb 16 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN‘S CEO JOHN O‘ROURKE SAYS ‍“AT END OF 2017, I PERSONALLY SOLD SOME STOCK THAT I HELD IN OUR COMPANY”​

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN'S CEO JOHN O'ROURKE SAYS ‍"I SOLD LESS THAN 10% OF MY OVERALL POSITION AND DID SO TO COVER TAX OBLIGATIONS​"