Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc:

* RITCHIE BROS. ACQUIRES COLLECTOR CAR AUCTIONEER LEAKE AUCTION COMPANY

* RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS - ‍ ALL EMPLOYEES AT LEAKE AUCTION CO WILL BE RETAINED AS PART OF ACQUISITION AND HANDLE DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS GOING FORWARD​

* RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS - CEO OF BENNETT AUTOMOTIVE SP, MUFFY BENNETT, IS ALSO JOINING RITCHIE BROS./LEAKE TEAM​