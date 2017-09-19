FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RiTdisplay sets subscription record date at Oct. 15 for 1 mln new shares issuance
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 19, 2017 / 1:55 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-RiTdisplay sets subscription record date at Oct. 15 for 1 mln new shares issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - RiTdisplay Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares of the company at T$100/share, to raise fund for bank loan repayment

* 15 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees and remaining 85 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders

* Subscription record date is Oct. 15

* Last date before book closure is Oct. 6

* Book closure period is from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jZz73N

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

