Jan 3 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID ADOPTS TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN TO PROTECT VALUABLE TAX ASSETS

* RITE AID CORP - ‍UNDER PLAN, RITE AID IS ISSUING ONE RIGHT FOR EACH SHARE OF ITS COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JAN 16, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: