BRIEF-Rite Aid Announces Continued Progress In Sale Of Assets To Walgreens Boots Alliance

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID ANNOUNCES CONTINUED PROGRESS IN SALE OF ASSETS TO WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE

* RITE AID CORP - ‍AS OF FEBRUARY 8, 2018, RITE AID HAS TRANSFERRED 1,114 STORES AND RELATED ASSETS TO WBA​

* RITE AID CORP - ‍RITE AID HAS RECEIVED CASH PROCEEDS OF $2,424 MILLION​

* RITE AID CORP - ‍HAVE NOW COMPLETED MORE THAN HALF OF PLANNED STORE TRANSFERS TO WALGREENS​

* RITE AID CORP - ‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO FINISH PROCESS WITH WALGREENS IN SPRING OF THIS YEAR​