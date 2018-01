BRIEF-Rite Aid CFO- WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT REIMBURSEMENT RATE HEADWINDS

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Rite Aid:

* COO- RAD WILL HAVE 2,569 STORES LOCATED PRIMARILY IN 8 KEY STATES, TO BE SERVED BY 6 DISTRIBUTION. CENTERS POST TRANSFER OF STORES TO WBA

* COO- WE HAVE BETTER PREDICTABILITY ON REIMBURSEMENT RATE AND ACCESS FOR THE COMING YEAR

* COO- OUR TOTAL MED D ENROLLMENT FOR THE 2018 PLAN YEAR HAS SURPASSED 500,000 LIVES.

* CFO- IN NOV, WE COMPLETED THE SALE OF 97 STORES TO WBA UNDER THE AMENDED AND RESTATED ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* CFO- WE WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM THE ASSET SALE OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS AS WBA TAKES POSSESSION OF THE STORES

* CFO- EXPECT STORES TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING THE Q1, FISCAL 2019.; PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO PAY OFF ABOUT $200 MILLION OF NET LIABILITIES

* CFO- WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT REIMBURSEMENT RATE HEADWINDS

* CFO- WE DO NOT CURRENTLY PLAN TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR THE REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2018

* CEO- BIGGEST FACTOR IMPACTING SCRIPT COUNT RIGHT NOW IS REALLY NETWORK LOSS