BRIEF-Rite Aid gets regulatory clearance to sell 1,932 stores and related assets for $4.38 bln to Walgreens

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp
* Rite Aid secures regulatory clearance to sell 1,932 stores and related assets for $4.375 billion to Walgreens Boots Alliance under amended and restated agreement
* Rite Aid Corp - hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expires for proposed transaction
* Rite Aid Corp - rite Aid to significantly reduce debt and strengthen balance sheet
* Rite Aid Corp - decision to retain these stores follows discussions between Rite Aid and WBA, as well as U.S. Federal Trade Commission
* Rite Aid Corp - transaction has been approved by boards of directors of Rite Aid and WBA
* Rite Aid Corp - will retain approximately 250 additional stores as compared to prior agreement announced between Rite Aid and WBA in June 2017
* Rite Aid Corp - Rite Aid and WBA expect to transfer ownership of stores in phases beginning in October 2017
* Rite Aid Corp - goal of completing transfer of all stores in spring of 2018
* Rite Aid - expects to use substantial majority of net proceeds from transaction to repay existing indebtedness
* Rite Aid Corp - expects that gain it will record on sale of assets will be largely offset by its net operating loss carryforwards
* Rite Aid - immediately after completion of deal, co to continue to operate about 2,600 stores and six distribution centers as well as EnvisionRx
* Rite Aid Corp - Rite Aid also has option to purchase generic drugs that are sourced through an affiliate of Walgreens
* Rite Aid - option to purchase generic drugs sourced through affiliate of WBA at cost substantially equivalent to Walgreens for a period of 10 years