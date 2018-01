Jan 3 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 5.6 PERCENT TO $5.4 BILLION

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES FELL 2.5 PERCENT

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $7.45 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍TO DATE, WE HAVE TRANSFERRED 357 STORES TO WALGREENS, RECEIVED ABOUT $715 MILLION IN PROCEEDS, WHICH WE HAVE USED TO PAY DOWN DEBT​