Jan 22 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID PROVIDES UPDATE ON SALE OF ASSETS TO WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE

* RITE AID CORP - AS OF JANUARY 22, 2018, RITE AID HAS TRANSFERRED 625 STORES AND RELATED ASSETS TO WBA

* RITE AID CORP - ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSFER OF STORES IN SPRING OF THIS YEAR

* RITE AID CORP - HAS RECEIVED CASH PROCEEDS OF $1.31 BILLION SO FAR, WHICH IT IS USING TO REPAY ALL OF ITS $970 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING SECURED LOANS