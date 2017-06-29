FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Rite Aid to sell Walgreens Boots Alliance 2,186 Rite Aid Stores and related assets
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 29, 2017 / 11:30 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Rite Aid to sell Walgreens Boots Alliance 2,186 Rite Aid Stores and related assets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp

* Rite Aid enters into an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance to sell 2,186 Rite Aid stores and related assets for $5.175 billion

* Rite Aid enters into an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance to sell 2,186 Rite Aid stores and related assets for $5.175 billion

* Rite Aid to receive $325 million termination fee

* ‍agreement provides rite aid with 10-year pharmaceutical purchase option through wba affiliate​

* Says ‍proceeds from deal to be used to significantly reduce debt and strengthen balance sheet​

* Expects to use substantial majority of net proceeds from transaction to repay existing indebtedness, significantly reducing co's leverage levels

* Agreement provides rite aid with 10-year pharmaceutical purchase option through wba affiliate

* Expects to use substantial majority of net proceeds from transaction to repay existing indebtedness, significantly reducing rite aid's leverage levels

* In light of termination of merger agreement, divestiture agreement with Fred's Was also terminated, effective today

* Says company reported first quarter revenues of $7.8 billion, net loss of $75.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share

* For Q1, net loss $0.07 per diluted share

* Rite Aid also expects that federal tax gain on sale of assets will be largely offset by its net operating loss carryforwards

* Says Rite Aid will continue to operate Envisionrx, its pharmacy benefit manager, Rediclinic and health dialog

* Same store sales for quarter decreased 3.9 percent over prior year

* Says same store sales for quarter decreased 3.9 percent over prior year

* Revenues for quarter were $7.8 billion compared to revenues of $8.2 billion in prior year's q1

* In light of termination of merger agreement, divestiture agreement with Fred's was also terminated

* Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance agree to terminate previous agreement under which Walgreens Boots Alliance was to acquire all shares of co

* Transaction to assist co in addressing "pharmacy margin challenges and allows us to significantly reduce debt"

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $8.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.