Jan 16 (Reuters) - Rites Limited :

* RITES LTD FILES FOR IPO

* IPO OFFER COMPRISES 24 MILLION SHARES

* IPO THROUGH OFFER FOR SALE BY GOVERNMENT

* IPO TO CONSTITUTE 12 PERCENT OF THE POST-OFFER PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF CO

* ELARA CAPITAL (INDIA), IDBI CAPITAL, IDFC BANK LTD AND SBI CAPITAL MARKETS ARE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO Source text - bit.ly/2EMh0ma