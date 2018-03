March 9 (Reuters) - Riverstone Energy Ltd:

* ‍PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING IN CENTENNIAL OF AGGREGATE OF 25 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A STOCK​

* ‍PARTICIPATED FOR PROPORTIONAL SHARE OF OFFERING OF CENTENNIAL, RESULTING IN SALE OF 4.4 MILLION SHARES AT $19.50 PER SHARE​