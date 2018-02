Feb 13 (Reuters) - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp:

* FY NET INCOME 4.3 BILLION PESOS, UP 11 PCT‍​

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.24 PERCENT VERSUS 4.06 PCT‍​

* AS AT DEC 31, CET1 RATIO 12.46 PERCENT

* AS AT DEC 31, NPL RATIO 1.25 PERCENT