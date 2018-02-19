BRIEF-Rizap Group says business and capital alliance with Wonder

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Rizap Group Inc

* Says it offered a takeover bid for 5.6 million shares (or no less than 2.4 million shares) of Wonder Corp , at the price of 980 yen per share, during the period from Feb. 20 to March 22

* Says it will acquire 2 million new shares of Wonder Corp, at the price of 835 yen per share(1.65 billon yen in total), during the period from March 29 to May 31

* Says it will raise stake in Wonder Corp to 100 percent from 0 percent

* Says they will mainly cooperate on cross sell, EC development and cost reduction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WLnnjM

