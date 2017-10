Aug 8(Reuters) - Rizap Group Inc

* Says issuance of 360,000 new shares, that planned to be issued to SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd. by its unit Idea International Co Ltd , through private placement, will be canceled due to forfeiture

* Share issue plan was announced on July 18

