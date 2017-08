July 17 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust

* Says has changed date of special meeting of its shareholders to Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

* RLJ Lodging Trust - Felcor lodging trust has changed date of special meeting of its stockholders to Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Central time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: