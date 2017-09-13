BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust provides hurricane update

Sept 13 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust
* RLJ Lodging Trust provides hurricane update
* RLJ Lodging Trust - in texas, all of company’s 11 hotels in Houston market remain operational
* RLJ Lodging Trust - in florida, 8 of co’s 20 hotels had been temporarily closed to comply with mandatory evacuation orders
* RLJ Lodging Trust - in Florida, based on preliminary information, no material property damage has been reported
* RLJ Lodging Trust - RLJ’s hotels in Austin and San Antonio markets have also remained operational and were largely unaffected
* RLJ Lodging Trust - to date, there has been no material property damage reported to company's hotels in houston market