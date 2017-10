Oct 24 (Reuters) - RMP Energy Inc

* RMP Energy announces successful Elmworth Well and provides operations update and winter drilling capital plans

* RMP Energy Inc - qtrly average daily production was about 4,000 boe/d, with light crude oil and NGLS volumes accounting for 31% of Q3 production​

* rmp Energy Inc - ‍plans to drill a total of five (5.0 net) wells this winter​