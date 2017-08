July 19 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp-

* RNC announces commencement of 2017 gold exploration program at Qiqavik

* Royal Nickel Corp - ‍RNC expects to transfer its 68% interest in TNN's exploration assets to focused Capital Corp​

* Royal Nickel-west raglan & carolina gold belt on track to be spun-out into separately listed TSX-V issuer, orford mining corporation, during Aug. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: