Feb 22 (Reuters) - RNC Minerals :

* RNC MINERALS - COBALT 27 TO BUY EXISTING 1.75% NET SMELTER RETURN ROYALTY ON FUTURE PRODUCTION FROM DUMONT NICKEL-COBALT PROJECT

* RNC MINERALS REPORTS COBALT 27 HAS ACQUIRED EXISTING ROYALTY ON DUMONT NICKEL-COBALT PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: