BRIEF-RNTS Media proposes to restructure management board

June 13 (Reuters) - RNTS MEDIA NV

* DGAP-ADHOC: RNTS MEDIA N.V.: DIRECTORATE CHANGE - PROPOSAL FOR RESTRUCTURING OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ZIV ELUL, ALREADY CURRENTLY A MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD AS CEO DESIGNATE, WILL BE PROPOSED TO SUCCEED ANDREAS BODCZEK AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍YARON ZALTSMAN WILL BE PROPOSED TO TAKE OVER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ("CFO") POSITION FROM HEINER LUNTZ​

* ‍CURRENT CEO ANDREAS BODCZEK AND CURRENT CFO HEINER LUNTZ SHALL BE STEPPING DOWN SHORTLY FOLLOWING APPOINTMENT OF THEIR SUCCESSORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)