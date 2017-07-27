FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems, units entered credit agreement on July 21 - SEC filing
July 27, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems, units entered credit agreement on July 21 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - on July 21, 2017,co, units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit facility consists of 200.0 million asset-based revolving line of credit

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit facility also consists of an approximately $56.8 million term loan facility

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit facility also consists of $35.0 million asset-based facility available to finance future capex

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit deal provides that revolving line of credit may be increased by up to an additional $100.0 million

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - senior credit facility matures on July 21, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2eRBmTv) Further company coverage:

