Jan 31 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc :

* ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS - ON JAN 30, CO ENTERED INTO $52.5 MILLION STANDBY EQUITY COMMITMENT AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT CORP

* ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION - AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT AFFILIATES IS FOR POTENTIAL ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL SHARES OF CO'S SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2DSQrzF) Further company coverage: