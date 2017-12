Dec 12 (Reuters) - Roadshow Holdings Ltd:

* JOHN CHAN CHO CHAK RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY

* YUNG WING CHUNG RESIGNED AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY

* ‍WINNIE NG RESIGNED AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY​

* ‍LOH CHAN STEPHEN RESIGNED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​