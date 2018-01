Jan 15 (Reuters) - ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) :

* RECALLS LOI AGREEMENT WITH SURYA ELECTRONICS LLC AND SURYA FASHIONS LLC TO ACQUIRE SURYA

* PROPOSES RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 5 MILLION WITH CONDITION THAT AT LEAST SEK 3 MILLION IS SUBSCRIBED TO